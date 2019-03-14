|
PILKINGTON John Late of Eckington, passed away peacefully on
February 21st 2019 in
Aspen Lodge Care Home, Derby.
Finally reunited with the love of his life, his late departed wife Molly.
A devoted Father to Lesley and the late Corinne. Grandfather to Duncan and Frazer and the Great Grandchildren Mia, Ava and Evelynn.
Funeral Service to be held at
Eckington Parish Church on
Monday March 25th 2019 at 12 noon followed by committal at Eckington Cemetery at 1pm. Family flowers only please but if desired donations can be given for the R.A.F Benevolent Fund for which a plate will be available at the service c/o W N Allcock Funeral Directors, 7 Station Road, Eckington, Sheffield, S21 4FW. Tel 01246 433328.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 14, 2019
