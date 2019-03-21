|
Patton John (Mickley) John was born at B Winning.
He passed away at the age of 86 years on
February 20th 2019.
Johnny leaves a wife, Elsie, 3 children,
6 grandchildren and
4 great grandchildren.
He enjoyed gardening, cricket and the main thing was his holidays.
His funeral took place at St Leonards Church at Shirland followed by Cremation at Amber Valley Crematorium Swanwick. John's funeral service was attended by all family and many friends.
Funeral services conducted by
A Storer & Sons Somercotes.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 21, 2019
