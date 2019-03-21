Home

John Patton

Notice Condolences

John Patton Notice
Mr John Patton (Mickley) passed away at the age of 86 years on February 20th 2019.
Johnny leaves a wife, Elsie, three children, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
John was born at B.Winning, he enjoyed gardening, cricket and the main thing was his holidays.
His funeral took place at St Leonard's Church at Shirland followed by Cremation at Amber Valley Crematorium Swanwick. John's funeral service was attended by all family and many friends.
Funeral services conducted by A Storer & Sons, Somercotes.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 21, 2019
