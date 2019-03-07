Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00
St Leonards Church, Shirland
Resources
More Obituaries for John Patton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Patton

Notice Condolences

John Patton Notice
PATTON John Trevor Passed away peacefully on Wednesday
20th February 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved husband, dad,
grandad and great-grandad.
A funeral service for Jonny will take place at St Leonards Church, Shirland on Monday 18th March at 10am prior to committal at Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium, Swanwick.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be given at the service to benefit The Meadows Care Home.
All enquiries to A Storer and Sons, Somercotes 01773 602942
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.