PATTON John Trevor Passed away peacefully on Wednesday
20th February 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved husband, dad,
grandad and great-grandad.
A funeral service for Jonny will take place at St Leonards Church, Shirland on Monday 18th March at 10am prior to committal at Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium, Swanwick.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be given at the service to benefit The Meadows Care Home.
All enquiries to A Storer and Sons, Somercotes 01773 602942
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 7, 2019
