Mr John Oxley Walton Mr John Oxley, of Walton, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 86.
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, John was a retired transport manager.
He was a former member of Chesterfield Round Table and Chesterfield 41 Club.
John leaves his wife Eileen, daughters Alison and Jan, son-in-law Chris, grandchildren Victoria, Joseph and Richard.
The funeral service has taken place on Wednesday December 18, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected].com
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 18, 2019
