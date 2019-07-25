|
Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr John Edward North, of Newbold, has passed away at home, aged 84.
John served his national service in the RAF, being an observer based in Cyprus. He worked as an engineering draughtsman and part time coach driver. He retired as a draughtsman aged 62 and carried on coach driving until 74.
As a younger man he enjoyed playing tennis and cricket, photography, wood carving and was a member of The Institute of Advanced Motorists (IAM). He sat on the committee of the Chesterfield branch.
John leaves his wife Sylvia North, sons Ian and Richard and four grandchildren.
The funeral will take place on Friday July 26, 2019 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.10pm.
Funeral directors; B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 25, 2019