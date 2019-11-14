|
|
|
Mainwaring John Brian 'Joe' Aged 77 years of Worksop.
A loving Husband, Father and Grandfather, passed away
peacefully on 2nd November 2019
and will be greatly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 2:50pm on Monday 18th November 2019 at Brimington Crematorium, Chesterfield. Family flowers only please; however, anyone wishing to make a donation to Cancer Research will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 14, 2019