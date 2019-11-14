Home

Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
14:45
Brimington Crematorium
Chesterfield
John Mainwaring Notice
Mainwaring John Brian 'Joe' Aged 77 years of Worksop.
A loving Husband, Father and Grandfather, passed away
peacefully on 2nd November 2019
and will be greatly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 2:50pm on Monday 18th November 2019 at Brimington Crematorium, Chesterfield. Family flowers only please; however, anyone wishing to make a donation to Cancer Research will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 14, 2019
