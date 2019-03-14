Resources More Obituaries for John Langford Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Langford

Notice Langford John Mrs Langford and family would like to thank everyone who attended the service to celebrate John's life, and all whom have shown support during this sad time.

Thank you for the cards, flowers and donations to British Lung Foundation which raised £700 which provided much comfort and support to us all.

To Welbeck Road Surgery, Bolsover, Dr Rafferty, Dr Respinger and Mrs Tracy Jones for all their support and care and Liz and Marion at the Oxygen Service and all whom cared for John at home.

The service was conducted by Steven Blakeley, who created a wonderful tribute to John, alongside David Eyre and Fiona; we are so grateful for all your support and comfort. The family would also like to thank all the Bikers from Bikers UK whom escorted John on his final journey.