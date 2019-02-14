Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
14:45
Hill Top Club
Bolsover
Mr John Langford, of Bolsover, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 73.
Born at Nottingham and a resident of Bolsover for 30 years, John was a plumber from leaving school in 1961 to 1974.
He then became a bar steward from 1974 for 40 years, working at Hill Top WMC, Bolsover, Miners Arms, Grassmoor, Stanton Hotel, New Houghton and Arnold Ex-Serviceman's Club, Arnold, retiring in 2014.
His interests included fishing, motorbikes, holidays abroad and spending time with his family.
John leaves his wife Joan, daughters Vicky and Paula, sons-in-law Mick and Paul, grandchildren Emily and Alex.
The funeral service is to take place on Tuesday February 19, 2019, at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington, at 2.50pm, then afterwards at the Hill Top Club in Bolsover.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to the British Lung Foundation.
Funeral directors: W. Eyre & Sons, Family Funeral Directors Ltd, 69 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 822451).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
