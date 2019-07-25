Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
14:00
Ault Hucknall Church
Mr John Richard Hopkinson, of Glapwell, has passed away at home, aged 74.
Born in Hathersage John has been a local resident since the early 1990s.
John was a retired senior clerk at the Electricity Board, Mansfield. He was interested in Hasland Theatre Company and The Virago Star Owners Club (motorbikes). John was a bachelor. He is survived by his sisters Margaret and Eileen, as well as six nieces.
The funeral service will take place on Friday August 2 2019 at 2.00pm at Ault Hucknall Church followed by cremation at Chesterfield Crematorium. Donations in lieu of flowers to Hasland Theatre Company. Funeral directors; W.Eyre & Sons Ltd, 69 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield. (01246 822451).
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 25, 2019
