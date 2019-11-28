|
Cripwell John
(Nev) Passed away peacefully
10th November 2019, aged 86 years.
Devoted husband of the late Iris,
loving dad of Paul, Elaine, Lindsay and Julia, loving grandad and great grandad. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to be held at Bramcote Crematorium in the Reflection Chapel at 12.45 pm on Wednesday 11th December.
Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations in memory of
John for the British Heart Foundation may be given by retiring collection at the end of the service or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 28, 2019