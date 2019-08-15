Mr John Colin Kind, of Pilsley, has passed away peacefully at home, aged 78.

Born at Pilsley, Colin was a lifelong resident of the village.

He leaves wife Audrey, a daughter Lou, a son Mark, a son-in-law Neil, grandchildren Ryan, Benjamin, Daniel, Jack and Bradley and step-grandchildren Thomas, Matthew, Josh and Jake.

Colin began work as a labourer for construction firm Wimpey and was a road worker and then a refuse collector for NE Derbyshire Council before working at Williamthorpe, Arkwright and Markham collieries.

He enjoyed his home and family life and also liked to travel, especially to Benidorm and on coach holidays around the UK. He liked to grow vegetables and flowers and used to keep an allotment. Colin also liked caring for dogs and enjoyed walking his neighbour's dogs on the Five Pits Trail in later years.

He took an interest in Derby County FC and liked watching sport and wildlife programmes on television. In younger years he played football for Westhouses and won trophies with the Willow Tree pub darts team.

A funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.30pm on Thursday August 29th. Donations given in memory of Colin at the service will go to a charity of the family's choice.

Funeral directors: Jack Ellis & Son, 134 Rupert Street, Pilsley, Chesterfield ( 01246 851197). Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 15, 2019