|
|
|
Smith Joe Of Eastwood, passed away peacefully at Ripley Hospital on 6th February 2019,
aged 70 years.
Loving partner of Lynn.
Funeral Service to be held at
Amber Valley Crematorium at
11.00 a.m. on Thursday 28th February. No flowers please; donations in memory of Joe, which will be divided between Marie Curie, Treetops Hospice Care and Butterley Ward at Ripley Hospital (cheques payable to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account please) may be given by retiring collection at the funeral service, or may be sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More