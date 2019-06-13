|
Petts Joan
(née Waldron) Of Bullbridge passed away on 25th May 2019 aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Ron,
mother and grandmother.
Service and cremation to be held on Monday, 17th June 2019 at 12:00 p.m.
at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium, Swanwick.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be given for Alzheimer's UK or Ward 311 Royal Derby Hospital.
Further enquiries to:
Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service, Chapel Street, Ripley.
Tel: 01773 749028
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 13, 2019
