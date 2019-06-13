Home

POWERED BY

Services
Archway Funeral Service (Ripley)
16 Chapel Street
Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3DL
0800 050 9647
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00
Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium
Swanwick
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Petts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Petts

Notice Condolences

Joan Petts Notice
Petts Joan
(née Waldron) Of Bullbridge passed away on 25th May 2019 aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Ron,
mother and grandmother.
Service and cremation to be held on Monday, 17th June 2019 at 12:00 p.m.
at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium, Swanwick.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be given for Alzheimer's UK or Ward 311 Royal Derby Hospital.
Further enquiries to:
Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service, Chapel Street, Ripley.
Tel: 01773 749028
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Archway Funeral Service (Ripley)
Download Now