G.T. Edwards Funeral Directors
126, Nottingham Road
Ilkeston, Derbyshire DE7 5NW
0115 9325469
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
13:30
St Mary's Church
Ilkeston
Jessie Easton Notice
EASTON Jessie Beloved wife of
the late Kenneth and much loved mother to Matthew and
dearly loved grandmother
to Suzanna and Alexandra,
passed away 21st October 2019
aged 88 years.
The Funeral Service will be held
at St Mary's Church Ilkeston at
1:30pm on Friday 15th November
followed by Cremation at
Markeaton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Cancer Research UK
c/o G.T. Edwards Funeral Directors,
126, Nottingham Road, Ilkeston.
Tel 0115 9325469.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 31, 2019
