J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Davies JEFFREY Gareth, Cherry and Karen would like
to express grateful thanks to his very "special" friends for their support
at his funeral on the 9th October.
We were surprised and delighted to learn how many dear friends he had made over the years.
From Fishing and Bird Club devotees
to his close neighbours in Grassmoor, thank you for enriching his life.
Thanks to the Gables Care Home for their care during Jeff's short stay.
Jonathan Reeve for his compassion, wit and empathy in
delivering the service.
Robert Hoult of J. R. Hoult & Grandson for his kindness and attention to detail.
Donation for Ogston Bird Club
totalled £280.00.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 17, 2019
