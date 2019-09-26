|
|
|
Jean Johnson, of Brampton, Chesterfield, has sadly passed away at her seaside home in Skegness, on Friday September 6, 2019, aged 76.
Loving widow of the late Ralph Johnson and mum to the late Tracey, she leaves grandson John, brothers Terance and Steven and companion Harry.
Jean was a retired cashier, her hobbies included karaoke, bingo and ladies' weekends to Blackpool.
Jean was witty, humorous and fun loving. A truly wonderful lady, loved by so many, she will be missed but never forgotten by all her family and friends.
The funeral service takes place on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Chesterfield Crematorium, at 2.30pm.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019