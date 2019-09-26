|
Mrs Jean Inger, of Dinnington, formerly of Clowne, has passed away at the Northern General Hospital, aged 89.
Born at Ilkeston, she was a resident of Clowne in her younger days before moving to Australia in 1998, for 11 years, and then moving to Dinnington.
Her interests included her family, her dog Bengi and crosswords.
Jean was predeased by her husband Harold and leaves sons Kevin and Gale, daughters-in-law Shirley and Jane, grandchildren Adam and Paul and great-grandchildren Zac, Charli, Imogen and Harry.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday October 3, 2019, at Clowne Parish Church at 12.30pm, followed by cremation at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Porters Funeral Service, Brookfield House, Station Road, Clowne, Chesterfield (01246 570862).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019