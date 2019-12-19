|
|
|
Mrs Janet Pinder Walton Mrs Janet Pinder, of Walton, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82.
Born in Matlock and a resident of Chesterfield since 1961 when she married, Janet was a telephonist at GPO and Police Station before becoming Sub-Postmistress at Glapwell, from where she retired to Walton in 1986.
After her retirement she travelled extensively, later she took up crown green bowls and Whist at Holymoorside. She enjoyed Whist holidays at Lytham St Annes and Mecca Bingo. Her family was very important to her and she had many friends.
Janet leaves her husband Bob, daughters Beverley and Julie, one grandchild and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service takes place on Friday December 20, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington, at 11.30am.
No flowers please, donations to Diabetes UK.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019