Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:45
Hasland Parish Church
Miss Jane Iris Beresford, of Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield, has passed away at the Northern General Hospital, aged 61.
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Jane worked at DCJ's Insurance Brokers for the last few years, she previously worked for General Accident for most of her working life.
Her interests included squash, playing and coaching at Brampton Manor, and netball for Taptonians.
Jane leaves her partner John Leivers and her daughter Libby.
The funeral service takes place at Hasland Parish Church, on Wednesday July 10, 2019, at 10.45am, followed by cremation.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 4, 2019
