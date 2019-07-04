Home

Funeral
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
15:00
Chesterfield Crematorium
Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr James Boden of Holymoor Road, has passed away in Dronfield, aged 94 years.
James was owner of Boden's Restaurant at Low Pavement, in Chesterfield.
He was interested in sailing, golf and his beautiful garden.
James is survived by his wife Rita Boden and daughter Cara.
The funeral will take place on July 5, 2019 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 3.10pm.
Funeral directors; Central England Co-op 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201)
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 4, 2019
