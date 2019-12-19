|
Mr Jack Goddard North Wingfield Mr Jack George Goddard of North Wingfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 81.
Born in Chaddesden , Derby, he was a local resident for 66 years , working at Avenue Coking Plant, Derby Road over 20 years, Reema Fabrications as a foreman, stone mason, retiring in 1993.
His interests included watching country and western and war films and fishing.
Jack was predeceased by his wife Beryl Jean Goddard. He is survived by his son Lee, daughters-in-law Tracey, Anne and Louise, grandchildren Shaunie, Charlotte, Aaron, Jakitta, Lisa, Matthew and Kelly, great-grandson Jackson.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday December 19, 2019 at Staveley Cemetery at 12.30pm, graveside service.
Funeral directors: J.R Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. ( 01246 851114)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019