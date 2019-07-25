Home

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00
Apperknowle Chapel
Lifelong Apperknowle resident Mrs Ivy Hall passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, aged 85.
Ivy worked at Gunston's Bakery and for the Home Care Service looking after the residents of Apperknowle.
She had a keen interest in watching all sports, enjoyed gardening, cooking, knitting and crochet. Above all she devoted her life to loving and caring for her family. Ivy was predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years Jack, who passed away 13 weeks ago. She leaves daughters Annette, Judith and Susan, sons Peter and David, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at Apperknowle Chapel, on Thursday August 1, 2019, 11am, at Apperknowle Chapel, followed by Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.30pm.
Funeral directors: Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd, 56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield (01246 413205).
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 25, 2019
