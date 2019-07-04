|
Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Ian Brown of Chesterfield has passed away at Bank Close House, aged 85.
Ian worked as a welder all his working life.
He enjoyed motor biking in his younger days, and motoring, cars and caravans. He liked spending time with friends and family, and was always willing to help, was a member of Zion Church, and loved singing from a young age.
Ian was predeceased by his wife Barbara Brown. He is survived by son Chris Brown , three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday, 10th July 2019, at 9am at Lifehouse Church,followed by crematorium at 10.30am, then back to church.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield. (01246 220201)
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 4, 2019