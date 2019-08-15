|
|
|
Mr Ian Bradley, of Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 86.
A lifelong Chesterfield resident, Ian was an office manager at Sheffield Newspapers.
His interests included playing darts, gardening, steam trains and crosswords.
Ian leaves his wife Sylvia, daughter Carol, son Christopher, son-in-law David, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday August 21, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 3.30pm.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op, 55 West Bars, Chestefield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 15, 2019