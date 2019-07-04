|
Lifelong Chesterfield resident, Mr Howard Arthur Trevis of Wingerworth and formerly of Shuttlewood ,has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 81 yeas.
Howard leaves his wife Sheila, son Stephen and daughter-in-law Tracy, grandchildren Arron, Ben, Jordan and Alex, brother Ronnie and sisters Audrey and Irene. Sadly ,Howard's son Brian died earlier this year.
Howard worked as a miner and was a coal face worker at several local collieries ,finishing at Creswell . He retired about 30 years ago.
He enjoyed holidays ,especially in the Caribbean. He had a caravan at Cleethorpes.
The funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Tuesday 16th July at 11.50am. Donations to Ashgate Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Funeral directors ; B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 4, 2019