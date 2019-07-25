|
Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Henry Colin Simpson, of Somersall, has passed away at Brookholme Care Home, aged 87.
Born in Clay Cross, Colin was a former resident of Hasland, Old Tupton and Clay Cross. He was a self employed business owner for many years, a gentleman dance host on cruise ships and carried out security work prior to retirement. Colin was interested in jazz music, dancing, bowling, badminton and travel.
Colin leaves his sons Paul, Garry and Mark, daughter Jane, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The funeral will take place on Friday August 2 2019 at 11.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Funeral directors : B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd. 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.(01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 25, 2019