Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
13:45
Chesterfield Crematorium
Brimington
Hazel Rogerson Notice
Mrs Hazel Rogerson, of Wingerworth, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 64.
Born in Stranraer, Wigtownshire and a resident of the Chesterfield area for 23 years, Hazel was a cafe assistant (including 13 years at Chesterfield Co-op).
Her interests included gardening, reading, spending time with family and friends, dining out, arts and crafts and word searches.
Hazel leaves her husband Robert and daughter Hannah.
The funeral service takes place on September 17, 2019, at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington, at 1.50pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers for Cancer Research.
Funeral directors: Co-operative
Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 12, 2019
