|
|
|
Mrs Hazel Kirk Chesterfield Mrs Hazel Kirk, of Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 85.
A lifelong Chesterfield resident, Hazel was a teacher at St Mary's RC High School, for 33 years.
Her interests included travel, religion, reading, friendships, socialising, choir music, politics, gardening, the countryside, education, sport, and her son and daughter's work.
Hazel leaves her husband Ralph, son Daniel and daughter Rebecca.
The funeral service takes place on December 23, 2019, Holy Trinity Church, Stanton-in-Peak, nr Bakewell, DE4 2LW, at 10.30am.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019