Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00
St Peter's Church
Stonebroom
Committal
Following Services
Chesterfield
Harriet Cobley

Notice

Harriet Cobley Notice
Mrs Harriet Ellen Cobley, known as Nellie, of Stonebroom, Chesterfield, has passed away at Claydon Lodge Care Home, North Wingfield, aged 98, one week before her 99th birthday.
Born at Stonebroom and a lifelong local resident, apart from the last two years, Nellie was a machinist at Smedleys Mill, Lea, until her marriage, then became a housewife.
Her interests included sewing, knitting, gardening, reading and walking with her husband. She was a lifelong member of St Peter's Church, Stonebroom.
Nellie was predeceased by her husband Harold, 22 years ago.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday October 2, 2019, at St Peter's Church, Stonebroom, at noon, followed by cremation at Chesterfield.
Funeral directors: S. Hallam & Son, Family Funeral Directors Ltd, 122 High Street, Stonebroom, Alfreton, Derbys (01773 872207).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019
