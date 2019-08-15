Home

Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
13:30
Chesterfield Crematorium
Brimington
Graham Thackray Notice
Mr Graham John Thackray of Bolsover has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 75.
Born in Corbriggs, Graham has been a local resident for 43 years. He worked at the National Coal Board, Pirelli, Meridian Underwear and for the N.H.S.
Graham loved going on holiday abroad, he was a keen gardener and loved spending time with his family.
Graham leaves his wife Vera Thackray, daughters Vanessa and Annette, son Jason, sons-in-law David and Lee, daughter-in-law Jacqui, sisters Mavis and Brenda, grandchildren Abbie, Jack, Jodie, Joseph, Lewis and great-granddaughter Isla Grace.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington at 1.30pm.
Funeral directors :Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield. (01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 15, 2019
