Mr Glen Johnson, of Bolsover, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 81.
Born at Creswell and a lifelong local resident, Glen was a colliery banksman at Creswell Colliery. In his younger days he served with the RAF.
His interests included photography, listening to music and watching films.
Glen leaves his wife Rachel, stepson David and his partner Claire, grandchildren Robert, Rebecca, Martin and Kelly, great-grandchildren Brian, Kane, Nevaeh, Chayse, sisters Carol, June and Linda and brother Derek.
The funeral service took place on Tuesday July 23, 2019, Brimington Crematorium. Donations were for Cure for Parkinsons Trust. Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 25, 2019