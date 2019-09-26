|
Mrs Gladys May Lowe, of Unstone, has passed away at The Lodge Care Home, Killamarsh, aged 104.
Born at Old Whittington and a lifelong local resident, Gladys was a housewife.
Her interests included baking, knitting and embroidery.
Gladys was predeceased by her husband William, she leaves sons David and Christopher, seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday October 1, 2019, at Chesterfield Crematorium, at 1.50pm.
Funeral directors: Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd, 56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield (01246 413205).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019