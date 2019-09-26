Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
13:45
Chesterfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Lowe

Notice Condolences

Gladys Lowe Notice
Mrs Gladys May Lowe, of Unstone, has passed away at The Lodge Care Home, Killamarsh, aged 104.
Born at Old Whittington and a lifelong local resident, Gladys was a housewife.
Her interests included baking, knitting and embroidery.
Gladys was predeceased by her husband William, she leaves sons David and Christopher, seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday October 1, 2019, at Chesterfield Crematorium, at 1.50pm.
Funeral directors: Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd, 56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield (01246 413205).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.