Mrs Ghislaine (Penny) Booth of Ashgate has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 94.
Born in Belgium, Penny has been a local resident for over 70 years.
Penny was educated at Sorbonne University, Paris, was a Nursing Auxiliary; before retirement she was a French teacher at William Rhodes School.
Penny was interested in car boot sales, sewing, eating out and charity shops. In her younger days she loved to travel especially to America, France and Brussels.
Penny was predeceased by her husband Wilfred and her daughter Ellen.
The funeral is due to take place on Monday August 12, 2019 at 11.00am at Chesterfield Parish Church, (Crooked Spire) followed by interment at Boythorpe Cemetery.
Funeral directors : B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 8, 2019