Mr George McTighe Loundsley Green Mr George Patrick McTighe, of Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 81.
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, George worked for Dema Glassworks for 38 years, retiring fully in 2000.
He liked snooker, playing and watching, doing crosswords and socialising.
George leaves his wife Pauline, son Shaun, daughter-in-law Debbie, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday December 17, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.30am.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 12, 2019