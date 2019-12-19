|
Mr George Lynas Brimington Mr George Denis Lynas, of Brimington, passed away at Ashgate Hospice,
aged 87.
Born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, he was a local resident for 63 years. Working at Coalite Oils and Chemicals for approximately 37 years on maintenance.
George liked going to football Chesterfield F.C with his sons and grandson. He loved holidays in Italy with friends and family, dining out with family and friends.
George leaves his wife Shirley, sons Christopher, Sean and Mark , daughter-in-law Lynne and grandchildren Olivia and Oscar.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday December 24, 2019 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 9.30am and afterwards at Tapton Golf Club.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield. (01246 220201)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019