Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Leech
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Leech

Notice Condolences

George Leech Notice
Mr George Leech North Wingfield Mr George Stuart Leech, of North Wingfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 92.
A lifelong Chesterfield resident George was an engineer until his retirement.
His interests included car and mower repairs, farming and walking his dogs.
George was predeceased by his wife Jean Veronica Leech, he leaves son Timothy, daughter-in-law Michelle, grandchildren Thomas, Oliver and Katie.
The funeral service has taken place at Chesterfield Crematorium, on December 9, 2019.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -