Mr George Leech North Wingfield Mr George Stuart Leech, of North Wingfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 92.
A lifelong Chesterfield resident George was an engineer until his retirement.
His interests included car and mower repairs, farming and walking his dogs.
George was predeceased by his wife Jean Veronica Leech, he leaves son Timothy, daughter-in-law Michelle, grandchildren Thomas, Oliver and Katie.
The funeral service has taken place at Chesterfield Crematorium, on December 9, 2019.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 12, 2019