Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:00
Barlborough Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for George Grundy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Grundy

Notice Condolences

George Grundy Notice
GRUNDY GEORGE PETER Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home.

Peter leaves behind his long term partner Mary, his son Paul, Jonathon & Joanne, and 4 grandchildren.

Funeral Service to take place at Barlborough Parish Church on Thursday April 4th at 12 Noon, followed by burial in the churchyard.

Family flowers only please but donations if desired can be made to Macmillan Cancer Support.

C/O W.N. Allcock Funeral Directors,
7 Station Road, Eckington, Sheffield,
S21 4FW. Tel 01246 433 328.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.