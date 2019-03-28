|
|
|
GRUNDY GEORGE PETER Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home.
Peter leaves behind his long term partner Mary, his son Paul, Jonathon & Joanne, and 4 grandchildren.
Funeral Service to take place at Barlborough Parish Church on Thursday April 4th at 12 Noon, followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired can be made to Macmillan Cancer Support.
C/O W.N. Allcock Funeral Directors,
7 Station Road, Eckington, Sheffield,
S21 4FW. Tel 01246 433 328.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 28, 2019
