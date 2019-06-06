|
Geoffrey Birch Remembering
you Geoff
on what would have been your...
70th Birthday.
5th June 2019
It's been 10 years since we kissed you goodbye and we would give anything for one last day with you.
To hear your laugh and see you being the ever practical Joker!
We will celebrate your birthday like you are still with us!
You're always in our hearts!
We love you so much and
miss you every day.
Marjorie, Joanne, Jenny, Julie, Karen and all your grandchildren xxxx
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2019
