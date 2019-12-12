Home

POWERED BY

Services
J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoff Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoff Butler

Notice Condolences

Geoff Butler Notice
Mr Geoff Butler North Wingfield Mr Geoff Butler, of North Wingfield, has passed away at home, aged 76.
Born at Hepthorne Lane and a lifelong local resident, Geoff was an electrician at Williamthorpe Colliery, worked at Robinsons, Parish Council and NEDDC.
His interests included local government, heraldry, reading, holidays abroad and spending time with his family.
Geoff leaves his wife Bridget and was predeceased by their son Andrew.
The funeral service takes place on Monday December 16, 2019, North Wingfield Church, at 11am.
Funeral directors: J.R.Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield 01246 851194
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -