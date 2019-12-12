|
Mr Geoff Butler North Wingfield Mr Geoff Butler, of North Wingfield, has passed away at home, aged 76.
Born at Hepthorne Lane and a lifelong local resident, Geoff was an electrician at Williamthorpe Colliery, worked at Robinsons, Parish Council and NEDDC.
His interests included local government, heraldry, reading, holidays abroad and spending time with his family.
Geoff leaves his wife Bridget and was predeceased by their son Andrew.
The funeral service takes place on Monday December 16, 2019, North Wingfield Church, at 11am.
Funeral directors: J.R.Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield 01246 851194
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 12, 2019