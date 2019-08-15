Services Funeral service 12:30 Chesterfield Crematorium Resources More Obituaries for Frederick Jacques Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frederick Jacques

Notice Condolences Mr Frederick Jacques, of Pilsley, has passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 85.

Born at Pilsley, he grew up on the family's farm in Morton Road. He moved to Wild Hill, Teversal, in 1968 and returned to Pilsley in 1997.

Known as Fred, he leaves wife June, a daughter Linda, a son Robert, a son-in-law Martin, a daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Louise, David, Vicki, Lisa and Suzanne, great-grandchildren April, William, Jax, Keaton, Blossom, Lewis, Elle, Jayden, Riley, Rhys and Roxy, a brother George and a sister-in-law Jessie.

Fred worked on the family's farm until he was 19 when he became a face-worker at Pilsley colliery. He went on to work at Holmewood, New Hucknall and Annesley pits, becoming a deputy. He was a union official for NACODS.

He used to run a smallholding in Padleywood Lane, Pilsley, for many years, keeping hens and selling eggs and Christmas turkeys.

Fred loved spending time with his family most of all and they used to enjoy visiting their caravan at Skegness. He also enjoyed family holidays at Butlins in Filey and Skegness and cruises with son Robert. He and wife June loved sequence dancing at Pilsley miners welfare and further afield, at Chesterfield, Sheffield and Buxton.

Fred was a bowls enthusiast who played at Pilsley welfare, Alfreton and in a team at Skegness, winning trophies. He liked to watch Derby County FC occasionally, listen to music by Al Jolson and Neil Diamond, watch sport, war films, wildlife programmes and quiz shows on television and tackle crosswords and puzzle books.

A funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.30pm on Tuesday, August 27, with donations in memory of Fred going to Dementia UK.

Funeral directors: Jack Ellis & Son, 134 Rupert Street, Pilsley, Chesterfield (01246 851197). Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 15, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices