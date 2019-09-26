Home

Funeral
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
14:00
Walton Evangelical Church
Chesterfield
Freda Robertshaw Notice
Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Sheila Annie Robertshaw formerly Walton has passed away at Harnham Croft Care Home, Salisbury, aged 93.
Freda was predeceased by her husband Don Robertshaw. She leaves daughters Mary, Jane and Hilary, ten grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Freda worked as an industrial chemist for seven years and was a housewife for 60 years. She was interested in church, family, music, walking, poetry, literature, sewing and upholstery.
The funeral will take place on September 30, 2019 at 2.00pm, at Walton Evangelical Church,Chesterfield.
Funeral Directors; Birds Funeral Services, 44 Loads Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield. (01246 566592)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019
