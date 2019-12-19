|
Mr Fred Gascoyne Marsh Lane Mr Fred Gascoyne, of Marsh Lane, has passed away at Oaklands Care Home, Langwith, aged 83.
Born at Poolsbrook, Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Fred worked at Renishaw Pit, as a miner for 38 years, then went on to be a Dronfield Milkman for 20 years.
His interests included growing vegetables in his garden, he had two allotments where he showed his vegetables. He liked fishing, Barlow Hunt, watched cricket at Chesterfield, liked going to the races and watching them on the television, also going to Whittington Club on a Saturday night.
Fred was predeceased by his wife Rita, he leaves daughter Dawn, sons Paul, Shawn, Nigel, son-in-law Philip, daughter-in-law Joanne, grandchildren Emily, Millie, Ian and Katie.
The funeral service takes place on Monday December 30, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.50am.
Funeral directors: W.N. Allcock Funeral Service, 7 Station Road, Eckington, Sheffield (01246 433328).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019