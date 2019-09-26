|
Mrs Frances Helen Porter, of Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 79.
Born in Insch, Aberdeenshire and a resident of Chesterfield for 50 years, Frances was an English teacher until her retirement in 1992.
Her interests included reading, spending time with friends and family.
Frances leaves her husband Robert, daughter Elizabeth, son Richard and four grandchildren.
A memorial service will take place at St John's Church Hall, Walton, S42 7LT, on September 27, 2019, at 2.30pm. Please wear coloured ties, family flowers only.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield (01246 211041).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019