Mrs Florence Matricia Mettam of Spital has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, on 6 February 2019.
Born in Hollingwood, Florence has been a local resident all her life. She worked as a postal officer at the AGD.
Florence liked reading, crossword puzzles, holidays and socialising with her family and friends.
Florence was predeceased by her husband John. She leaves many nieces, nephews and close friends.
The funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Monday 25 February 2019 at 11.30am. Donations to Leukaemia Research.
Funeral Directors : Harold Lilleker &Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
