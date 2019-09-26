|
Mrs Florence Selina Jones, of Grassmoor, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 81.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Florence worked at Chesterfield College as a cleaner, until her retirement 17 years ago. Her interests included watching television, holidays and spending time with her family.
Florence was predeceased by her husband Horace and leaves daughter Debbie, son-in-law John, grandchildren Wayne and Adam, their partners Amber and Holly.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday October 1, 2019, at St Paul's Churchside, at 11am.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019