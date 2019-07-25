|
Ethel Smith, nee Needham, died peacefully on June 22, 2019, at Hayling Island, where she and her late husband Horace, had moved to from Derbyshire in 1976.
Ethel was born in Hasland and lived there until her marriage, after which she and Horace resided in Wingerworth until their move south.
Horace died aged 90 in 2004. They had four children, one of whom sadly predeceased her.
Ethel was a member of Wingerworth W.I. for 30 years, where she was president for eight years and she later spent 30 years in Mengham W.I.
She was a very active member and took part in all the many activities.
She would have been 105 on July 15.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 25, 2019