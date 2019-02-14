|
Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Ethel Easto of Newbold has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 93 .
Ethel retired age 65, in her early years she worked as a seamstress but for the last 14 years she was a craft technician at Newbold Green School.
Ethel was interested in gardening, socialising and sewing.
Ethel was wife of the late Eric George Easto. She is survived by her sons David and Kevin, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
The funeral will take place on Monday 25 February 2019 at 2.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations to The British Heart Foundation.
Funeral Directors; B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
