KEEBLE Ernest In loving memory of Ernest who sadly passed away on the 19th June 2018.
A beloved Dad, Grandad and
Great Grandad, we cannot believe
that one year has passed already.
Today recalls the memory of a loved one gone to rest
and those who think of him today and those who loved him best.
The flowers we lay upon his grave may wither and decay
but the love for him which lies beneath will never fade away.
Love from Trev, Pat & family xx
and Trish, Glenn & family xx
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 13, 2019
