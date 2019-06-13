Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Keeble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Keeble

Memories Condolences

Ernest Keeble Memories
KEEBLE Ernest In loving memory of Ernest who sadly passed away on the 19th June 2018.
A beloved Dad, Grandad and
Great Grandad, we cannot believe
that one year has passed already.

Today recalls the memory of a loved one gone to rest
and those who think of him today and those who loved him best.
The flowers we lay upon his grave may wither and decay
but the love for him which lies beneath will never fade away.

Love from Trev, Pat & family xx
and Trish, Glenn & family xx
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.