Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
15:30
Chesterfield Crematorium
Brimington
Eric Connolley

Eric Connolley Notice
Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Eric Connolley of Old Whittington has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 81.
Eric was predeceased by his wife Mavis Connolley. He leaves his children Richard, Jayne and Dean, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Eric was employed as a metal spinner at Sheepbridge Works. He retired at age 62 years.
He was interested in horse racing and snooker.
The funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington on August 23, 2019 at 3.30pm
Funeral directors : Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield. (01246 220201)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 15, 2019
